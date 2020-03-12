Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid defender Eder Militao

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to enquire about the signing of defender Eder Militao.

That is according to a report in El Desmarque, which claims that the Brazilian defender has been identified by the North London club as a way of bolstering their backline next season.

Madrid signed Militao from FC Porto in a €50m deal last summer but he has featured in just nine La Liga matches to date this season.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a lot of criticism from Madridistas following their side’s 2-1 loss at Real Betis this Sunday and his form this season has not convinced to date.

Tottenham meanwhile have kept just three clean sheets in 23 matches since the appointment of Mourinho back in November and they are said to be evaluating options of bolstering their defence.

The reports adds that Spurs have been tricky to deal with for Madrid including over interest for Christian Eriksen, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane.