Spain friendly against the Netherlands cancelled

The Spanish FA have confirmed that Spain’s friendly match against the Netherlands later this month has been cancelled.

The fixture was due to take place at the Johan Cruyff Arena – home of Dutch giants Ajax – on 29 March and had initially scheduled to be the first match in which Luis Enrique is back in the dugout for the Spanish national team.

However, a subsequent friendly against Germany was arranged for 26 March – which has yet to be cancelled but the expectation is that the game will no longer take place.

It coincides with the news that La Liga has confirmed that all Spanish football has been suspended for the next two weeks in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision comes after the Spanish FA decided to suspend the next two weeks of non-professional football, with widespread pressure for La Liga to follow suit.

The government recommendation had initially been to play the games behind closed doors but a host of organisations, including the AFE Spanish players union, wanted them postponed.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 1388 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city of Madrid – while Spain has a total of 2968, with 88 deaths to date.