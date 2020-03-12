Report – La Liga plan to fulfil season and avoid huge financial losses

La Liga are confident on fulfilling the rest of the fixtures in the current league season despite the growing spread of coronavirus.

That is according to a report in Cadena Cope, which claims that the league have instilled a plan that will see the rest of the fixtures be held, even if they have to be behind closed doors.

It is said that this grand plan would be able to go ahead even in the event that this summer’s European Championships were cancelled – which appears to be a growing possibility.

The report continues that a failure to fulfil the remainder of the season would see €700m disappear from the clubs and many of this is financed by banks.

It adds that Barcelona would stand to lose approximately €160m, with the player’s wage budget reduced by a total of 25% in such an event.

La Liga has confirmed that all Spanish football has been suspended for the next two weeks in light of the spread of the coronavirus.