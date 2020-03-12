Real Sociedad confirm two cases of coronavirus in women’s team

Two players from the Real Sociedad women’s team have tested positive for coronavirus, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The identity of the two players has not been made public but it is confirmed that they are from the squad of the club’s women’s team, with no confirmed cases as yet in the men’s team.

A report in Marca cites the immediate reaction from Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, who say that all the correct measures and procedures are being taken to deal with the cases.

It follows on a busy Thursday morning of coronavirus news with La Liga confirming that all matches have been suspended while a statement from Real Madrid confirmed the club were in quarantine due to a basketball player contacting the virus.

The decision comes after the Spanish FA decided to suspend the next two weeks of non-professional football, with widespread pressure for La Liga to follow suit.

The government recommendation had initially been to play the games behind closed doors but a host of organisations, including the AFE Spanish players union, wanted them postponed.

Image via Marca