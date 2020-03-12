Real Madrid in quarantine as basketball player tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid have confirmed their club and its staff are in quarantine after one of their basketball players tested positive for coronavirus.

It has been widely reported that the club’s various sporting groups share common spaces, with a risk that the virus has spread and is active in these areas.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that a member of our basketball first team has tested positive for coronavirus,” read a Madrid statement.

“The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City.

“In addition, a decision has been made to close our training ground and it is recommended that all Real Madrid staff who work at Real Madrid City remain in quarantine.

“The EuroLeague basketball match and the LaLiga football fixture scheduled for today and tomorrow will not be played.”

It coincides with the news that La Liga has confirmed that all Spanish football has been suspended for the next two weeks in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision comes after the Spanish FA decided to suspend the next two weeks of non-professional football, with widespread pressure for La Liga to follow suit.

The government recommendation had initially been to play the games behind closed doors but a host of organisations, including the AFE Spanish players union, wanted them postponed.

Real Madrid were due to play Eibar on Friday night but that is now officially off, while their clash at Manchester City in the Champions League next week now appears extremely unlikely to take place.