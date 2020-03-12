Real Madrid eye signing Real Betis star Nabil Fekir

Real Madrid are already planning their summer signings and have identified Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir as a transfer target.

The news is reported by fichajes.net and the report claims that the France international’s starring role in Sunday’s 2-1 win for Los Verdiblancos against Madrid merely intensified interest.

The 26-year-old has netted seven goals and provided three assists in his 23 matches for Betis since his landmark summer switch from French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Indeed, that signing was viewed as a significant coup for the Seville-based club and it has been widely reported that another club could swoop this coming summer.

The report adds that Fekir could be available for €25m this coming summer for Los Blancos, who could also include Dani Ceballos in any such deal.

Ceballos – formerly of Betis, where he progressed through their academy – is currently on a season-long loan deal at Arsenal in the Premier League.