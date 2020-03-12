La Liga confirm Spanish football suspended for two weeks

La Liga has confirmed that all Spanish football has been suspended for the next two weeks in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision comes after the Spanish FA decided to suspend the next two weeks of non-professional football, with widespread pressure for La Liga to follow suit.

The government recommendation had initially been to play the games behind closed doors but a host of organisations, including the AFE Spanish players union, wanted them postponed.

It is claimed by the reports that La Liga did not want to take this step but did so under pressure from the other organisations, with Real Madrid’s game at home to Eibar on Friday night the first match to not be staged.

The news comes as coronavirus continues to take hold in Spain – on Wednesday it was confirmed that there were 50 deaths in the country due to the virus, with all sport now on hold for at least 14 days.