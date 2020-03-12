Daniel Carrico on joining Wuhan Zall: ‘China today is safer than Europe’

Former Sevilla vice-captain Daniel Carrico has explained that ‘China today is safer than Europe’ after joining Wuhan Zall.

Wuhan is the city were the coronavirus initially broke out in December but the rise in cases has flatlined and regressed in recent weeks, as the virus spreads across Europe – with Spain one of the worst countries impacted.

“China today is safer than Europe,” Carrico is cited as saying by Marca.

“The problem is now here, in China it has been practically eradicated. What do I fear? We’ve been training with the team in Marbella, waiting for news. We want to be returning quietly to Wuhan and progressively getting on with our lives.

“The transfer? At first I hesitated a bit, I cannot deny it. When the winter market began, it was not known precisely what COVID-19 was, only that there was a new virus in circulation in China.

“I have spent several days informing myself and the club has reassured me, guaranteeing that we would not have stepped on Wuhan until the emergency was over.

“It is true that the coronavirus problem has erupted around the world, but in China things are decidedly better. Every day, in all countries, in Wuhan there are fewer and fewer patients and new cases are fewer.”

Previous reports in Marca and ABC de Sevilla said the central defender – who was due to be out of contract this summer – had a preference for extending his deal with the Andalusian club but had economic reasons for moving on.

The Cascais-native started his career at Sporting CP – where he became captain before having spells with AEL Limassol and Reading, before joining Sevilla in 2013.

Carrico made 12 first-team appearances under Julen Lopetegui this season – 11 as a starter – and had continued to be a key dressing room presence.

The 31-year-old is the longest-serving player in the club’s squad following the summer departure of Nico Pareja to Mexican club Atlas in the summer of 2018.

Experienced Spanish boss José González is at the helm of Wuhan with Leo Bapistao – formerly of Atletico de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano – their star attacking forward.