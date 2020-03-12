Champions League: Manchester City v Real Madrid postponed

Real Madrid’s Champions League second leg match against Manchester City next week has been postponed, it has been confirmed by the clubs.

A statement from Real Madrid confirmed the club were in quarantine due to a basketball player contacting the virus.

It has been widely reported that the club’s various sporting groups share common spaces, with a risk that the virus has spread and is active in these areas.

It coincides with the news that La Liga has confirmed that all Spanish football has been suspended for the next two weeks in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision comes after the Spanish FA decided to suspend the next two weeks of non-professional football, with widespread pressure for La Liga to follow suit.

The government recommendation had initially been to play the games behind closed doors but a host of organisations, including the AFE Spanish players union, wanted them postponed.

City lead 2-1 from the first leg in Madrid but there was an increasing sense of inevitability that all football would be postponed until the coronavirus is brought under control.

There are 1388 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city of Madrid – while Spain has a total of 2968, with 88 deaths to date.