Champions League and Europa League to be suspended immediately – Marca

UEFA are imminently set to announce that the Champions League and Europa League will be suspended immediately, report Marca.

It is said that whilst no official announcement has yet been made, it is widely expected within the next few hours that there is a total shutdown across the two competitions.

It throws the world of football into further chaos with a number of matches scheduled to be taking place in the competition on Thursday.

The matches between Sevilla and Roma along with Getafe’s trip to Inter have already been postponed due to the decisions of governments, but UEFA have not yet intervened in individual cases as things stand.

It follows on a busy Thursday morning of coronavirus news with La Liga confirming that all matches have been suspended while a statement from Real Madrid confirmed the club were in quarantine due to a basketball player contacting the virus.

The decision comes after the Spanish FA decided to suspend the next two weeks of non-professional football, with widespread pressure for La Liga to follow suit.

The government recommendation had initially been to play the games behind closed doors but a host of organisations, including the AFE Spanish players union, wanted them postponed.