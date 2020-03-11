Wolves eye sensational move for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez

Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a shock move for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, according to El Desmarque.

The report in the Spanish outlet states that the Midlands club are hoping to use their connections with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is the representative of the Colombian international.

Mendes is said to be hopeful of reducing Madrid’s asking price of €80m for the out-of-favour player and the growing financial clout of Wolves is making a move possible.

James has started just four La Liga games for the club this season and has not featured in a single minute of league action since October’s 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich, with Atletico de Madrid and Napoli said to be among the clubs keen on a move.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.