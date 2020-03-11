(Video) Marcos Llorente puts Atletico Madrid in front at Anfield

Atletico Madrid are ahead 3-2 on aggregate in the second half of extra time in their Champions League last 16 second leg at Liverpool.

Despite the Reds dominating at Anfield, Diego Simeone’s side have worked hard to stay in the game against the Premier League leaders.

Dutch international Gini Wijnaldum levelled the tie on aggregate just before the half time break in normal time, as he headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass.

Gini Wijnaldum LOVES a big goal! He always comes up trumps when Liverpool need him 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aGcWm8DIre — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

The visitors were grateful to keeper Jan Oblak after the break, as the Slovenian international made save after save to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side at bay.

The resilience of the La Liga side kept them in the game, to force the clash to extra time.

However, the hosts secured a deserved break just four minutes into extra time as Roberto Firmino followed his own header off the bar to scuff home.

FIRMINOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/eUPOvmTa7N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

But with Liverpool on the edge of a famous result…………Marcos Llorente struck TWICE to put Atletico in a commanding position before half time in extra time.

His first goal came as Joao Felix capitalised on an error from Adrian to feed in the Spanish international to tuck home.

All eyes on Adrián 😶 What happened here?! As it stands Atletico are going through! pic.twitter.com/XhoEqFKN5d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

The former Real Madrid has now put Atletico on the brink of the quarter final, with a superb long range strike.

Llorente 2nd goal vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/RkSD6kWpKT — SportMargin 📺⚽️ (@SportMargin) March 11, 2020

