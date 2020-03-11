(VIDEO) Gini Wijnaldum scores to put Liverpool level with Atletico Madrid

Gini Wijnaldum has put Liverpool level 1-1 on aggregate in their Champions League last 16 clash with Atletico Madrid.

After a period of pressure, the Dutch international connected with a superb cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold to head past Jan Oblak.

Gini Wijnaldum LOVES a big goal! He always comes up trumps when Liverpool need him 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aGcWm8DIre — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, Liverpool have been very conscious of Atleti’s defensive prowess in the build up to the game and they would have been hoping to score a first half goal.

The match got off to a frantic start as Diego Costa was put through in the first 30 seconds, and the Spanish international caught Liverpool’s Joe Gomez napping and stole in behind to drive at Liverpool’s goal.

However, perhaps due to his recent recovery and return, Costa was caught up by Gomez and shot wide under pressure.

From there it has been all one way traffic for the hosts, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane both testing Oblak, before Wijnaldum’s vital goal.