Real Madrid eyeing Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Real Madrid are eyeing a summer move for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

El Mundo Deportivo cite reports from Italy that the 21-year-old is a transfer target for Madrid, in spite of the fact that Thibaut Courtois – the number one at Los Blancos – is enjoying a fine season.

It is claimed that the Donnarumma has been on Madrid’s radar for many years and his contract situation – which expires at the Milanese giants in 2021 – means a summer transfer may be feasible.

Madrid had an excess of goalkeepers this summer – Keylor Navas left for Paris Saint-Germain, with Alphonse Areola joining on a loan deal in the opposite direction.

Elsewhere, Luca Zidane and Andriy Lunin are both on loan deals at Segunda clubs – Racing Santander and Real Oviedo respectively.

Donnarumma has already clocked up 190 first-team appearances for the Rossoneri and has been capped 16 times by the Italian national team.