Marcos Llorente: We have defended with our lives in Liverpool win

Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente has hailed the attitude of his team mates, as they produced an incredible comeback 3-2 Champions League win at Liverpool.

Diego Simeone’s side led 1-0 from the first leg, thanks to Saul Niguez’s goal, but their performance at Anfield was grounded in a trademark Atletico performance against the Premier League leaders.

Goals from Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino edged the Reds ahead on the night, but a brace from Llorente in extra time set Los Rojiblancos on course for a huge win.

“We do not know what our ceiling is, in terms of suffering, and we have shown that today,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We have defended to the death, and the whole team has played its part.”

“To be able to score a goal that helps us into the next round is incredible, and I cannot describe it.”

Liverpool remained in the tie in the closing stages, despite the sucker punch of Llorente’s two goals, but fellow substitute Alvaro Morata netted a decisive late winner for Simeone’s side.

The result sees the La Liga side into the quarter finals for the first time since 2017.

Los Rojiblancos join Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain in the next round, with domestic rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona bidding to join the next week, against Manchester City and Napoli respectively.