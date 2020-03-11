La Liga: Real Sociedad into fourth with win at empty Eibar stadium

Real Sociedad moved into the top four in La Liga as they won at Eibar in the first game played behind closed doors in Spain due to the coronavirus.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s 16th minute penalty gave La Real the lead before Willian Jose appeared to settle the tie with 15 minutes remaining, although a Charles penalty in injury time saw a late Eibar rally.

The clash had originally been scheduled to take place in February but was postponed because of poor air quality in the region following fires at a landfill site near Eibar.

Real Sociedad are now above Getafe and Atletico Madrid, with 46 points from 27 games, while Eibar remain 16th – two points and two places above the relegation zone.

The game was played behind closed doors due to a decision made earlier in the day by La Liga, stating that all matches in Spain would be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.

The league is following protocol from the Spanish Council of Sports that all sporting events – both professional and non-professional – be played behind closed doors.

It follows similar measures in Italy (where no sport is now being staged due to a lockdown until early April) and France, while measures are in place across a number of other nations.