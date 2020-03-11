Football in Spain outside of top two divisions suspended for two weeks

All football in Spain outside of the top two divisions has been suspended for a minimum of two weeks on public healthy advice.

The Spanish FA confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday afternoon as the coronavirus health crisis in the country deepens.

It is a divergence from the stance of La Liga – who continue to insist that football over which they have decisive control over – the Primera and the Segunda – continue to be played, but behind closed doors.

That was a strategy that began on Tuesday with Real Sociedad’s win at Eibar played behind closed doors (as pictured).

The league is following protocol from the Spanish Council of Sports that all sporting events – both professional and non-professional – be played behind closed doors.

It follows similar measures in Italy (where no sport is now being staged due to a lockdown until early April) and France, while measures are in place across a number of other nations.

The situation is likely to continue develop amid an ongoing public health crisis in Spain.