Coronavirus: La Liga and Spanish FA to meet to consider postponing all matches in Spain

A crucial meeting will be held on Thursday to consider suspending all football in the top two divisions in Spain for two weeks.

As outlined by Marca, the meeting is set to be held between senior officials of La Liga, the Spanish FA, the AFE players union and several other football-related governing bodies.

The meeting is set to take place at midday and will consider postponing all matches for the next two weeks across La Liga and the Segunda division, with all games currently scheduled to be held behind closed doors.

The Spanish FA confirmed earlier on Wednesday that all football outside the top two divisions in Spain would be suspended for a fortnight as the coronavirus health crisis in the country deepens.

There is disagreement between La Liga – who are following the advice of the government and wish to keep matches being staged, without fans – and the Spanish FA, who wish to postpone the games until a suitable date.

The Spanish FA have the power to overrule La Liga in this instance but they will only do so should they come to an agreement in the crunch meeting.

The league is following protocol from the Spanish Council of Sports that all sporting events – both professional and non-professional – be played behind closed doors.

It follows similar measures in Italy (where no sport is now being staged due to a lockdown until early April) and France, while measures are in place across a number of other nations.

The situation is likely to continue develop amid an ongoing public health crisis in Spain.