Copa del Rey: Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad final postponed

The Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad has been postponed from its scheduled date of 18 April.

The Spanish FA confirmed the postponement of the eagerly anticipated fixture on Wednesday afternoon with suggestions that 30 May is the likely date for the final, which is to be played in the Cartuja stadium in Seville.

It was unanimously agreed that fans must be able to attend this fixture and that playing behind closed doors was therefore not an option.

There are a series of complications with arranging this fixture but the fluid situation of the coronavirus causing mass disruption in sport means little is certain at this stage.

Spanish football is at odds with how to best deal with the virus – La Liga president Javier Tebas has ruled out postponing matches unless they receive an update from medical experts on the spread of the disease, but all football outside of the top two divisions has been suspended for a fortnight by the Spanish FA.

There have been calls from several clubs and the AFE Spanish Players Union to postpone matches altogether if the games are to be played behind closed doors.

It follows on from a La Liga statement earlier on Tuesday that all matches in the nation would be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.

The league is following protocol from the Spanish Council of Sports that all sporting events – both professional and non-professional – be played behind closed doors.

It follows similar measures in Italy (where no sport is now being staged due to a lockdown until early April) and France, while measures are in place across a number of other nations.