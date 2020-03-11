Bayern Munich intensify talks for Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos

Bayern Munich have ‘intensified’ talks over a future return for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, say reports in Spain.

A report in Diario Madridista claims that the German international is happy with life in the Spanish capital but is not ruling out a return to Bavaria in the future.

The central midfielder penned a new contract at Los Blancos last summer until 2023 to end speculation that he would leave the club last year, with his new deal including a whopping €500m release clause.

Such a situation makes any exit in the near future improbable, although Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be big fans of the deep-lying playmaker.

The 30-year-old has been a fixture in Madrid’s first-team since the summer of 2014, making 266 first-team appearances, scoring 18 goals and has won three Champions League titles with the club

Kroos joined Madrid from Bayern Munich in an undisclosed fee reported to be between €24m and €30m.