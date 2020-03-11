Atletico Madrid track Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid are tracking Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette with a view to a summer transfer, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

In the summer of 2017, there was total agreement between the France international, Atletico and Olympique Lyonnais for the transfer but the deal never went through.

That was due to Atleti’s transfer ban at the time, which ensured that the striker instead moved to North London – where he has netted 45 goals in two and a half seasons since, spread across 114 appearances.

Despite a respectable goal return, it is thought that the striker has not filled his potential at the Gunners and this report claims Atleti have already sounded him out on several occasions.

Indeed, back in January Marca reported on interest from Diego Simeone’s side in the France international, although no move materialised.

There are long-term doubts over Diego Costa’s future in the Spanish capital and Lacazette could be a replacement.