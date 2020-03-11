Atletico Madrid secure INCREDIBLE Champions League win at Liverpool

Atletico Madrid have secured a dramatic 3-2 Champions League last 16 second leg win away at defending champions Liverpool.

Diego Simeone’s side scored an incredible THREE goals in extra time to seal an amazing turnaround at Anfield, to book their place in the quarter finals with a 4-2 aggregate win over the Premier League leaders.

Los Rojiblancos led 1-0 from the first leg via Saul Niguez’s goal, and Jurgen Klopp’s side secured a deserved lead at the end of the first half, via Gini Wijnaldum’s header.

Gini Wijnaldum LOVES a big goal! He always comes up trumps when Liverpool need him 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aGcWm8DIre — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

The Reds laid siege to Atletico Madrid’s goal after the break, with Jan Oblak saving from Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to keep the visitors in the game.

The visitors defensive stubbornness ensured extra time, and an opportunity to rescue a place in the last eight.

Their hopes were dented on 94 minutes, as Roberto Firmino followed up his own effort off the woodwork, to scramble home a second Liverpool goal on the night.

FIRMINOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/eUPOvmTa7N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

However, despite Klopp’s side being in the ascendancy into extra time, Spanish international Marcos Llorente netted an incredible double before the break in extra time.

The former Real Madrid man tucked home Joao Felix’s pass following a poor clearance from Adrian, before firing home Alvaro Morata’s pass to shock Anfield.

All eyes on Adrián 😶 What happened here?! As it stands Atletico are going through! pic.twitter.com/XhoEqFKN5d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

Llorente 2nd goal vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/RkSD6kWpKT — SportMargin 📺⚽️ (@SportMargin) March 11, 2020

Video courtesy of BeIn Sports

With Atletico ahead on away goals, Liverpool remained in the game, but the visitors sealed an amazing spot in the last eight, as Morata raced clear to slot past Adrian.