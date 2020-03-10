Champions League News

(Video) Kevin Gameiro nets Valencia equaliser against Atalanta

Valencia have dragged themselves back into their Champions League last 16 second leg tie with Atalanta.

Albert Celades’ side fell behind after just three minutes at an empty Estadio Mestalla, as Josip Ilicic picked him himself after being fouled by Mouctar Diakhaby, to score from the spot.

That goal had put the Serie A side into 5-1 lead on the night, after a convincing win in the first leg a fortnight ago.

However, French international Gameiro has at least made into a game on the night, with a well taken equaliser.

Rodrigo Moreno’s surging run from deep was unchecked by the Atalanta midfield, and Gameiro latched onto his excellent through ball to calmly clip home past visiting keeper Marco Sportiello on 21 minutes.

Los Che are still firmly up against it, as they look to secure an unlikely place in the last eight, but Gameiro’s goal will at least make into a contest.

 

 

 

