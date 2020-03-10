(Video) Kevin Gameiro nets SECOND equaliser for Valencia

Valencia have produced an immediate second half response in their Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Atalanta.

Slovenian international Josip Ilicic netted a penalty after just three minutes, after he was upended by Valencia centre back Mouctar Diakhaby.

However, French international Gameiro hauled Albert Celades’ side level on 21 minutes, as he neatly finished off a through ball from strike partner Rodrigo Moreno.

Kevin Gameiro scored to pull Valencia level on the night… And you could hear the Valencia fans that gathered outside the stadium celebrating during the replays 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2EZIvO9z8J — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 10, 2020

But, with already sizeable mountain to climb at the Estadio Mestalla, Valencia conceded again, just before the break.

Diakhaby was once again the guilty party for the home side, as he handled a cross, and Ilicic stepped up to bury his second penalty of the night, and restore Atalanta’s lead.

However, despite seeing the tie edge away from them, the former Atletico Madrid man scored his second equaliser of the game on 51 minutes.

Ferran Torres recycled a loose ball back into the Atalanta box, and Gameiro got in front of two defenders to head home.

Video courtesy of RMC Sport