(Video) Atalanta take EARLY lead at Valencia

Valencia have suffered a nightmare start to their Champions League last 16 second leg against Atalanta, with Josip Ilicic netting a second minute penalty.

Albert Celades’ side were trailing 4-1 from a poor performance at the first leg at the San Siro, and their task will now be enormous.

At an empty Estadio Mestalla, neither set of players had really settled into the game, when Valencia centre back Mouctar Diakhaby caught Ilicic in the box.

Referee Ovidiu Hategan had little choice but to award a penalty, and the Slovenian international tucked past Jasper Cillessen.

Ilicic has been in excellent form for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, with that spot kick bringing him onto 19 goals in all competitions so far this season.

The hosts have looked to react in the early stages, with Rodrigo Moreno bringing a smart stop from visiting keeper Marco Sportiello, but Los Che will require an incredible turnaround to secure a place in the quarter finals.