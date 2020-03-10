Valencia face injury crisis ahead of Atalanta Champions League showdown

Valencia’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread, following a 4-1 defeat away at Serie A side Atalanta in their last 16 first leg.

Albert Celades’ side have a mountain to climb as they welcome the Italians to a behind closed doors clash at the Estadio Mestalla tonight.

Los Che have little chance but to go on the offensive from the start against Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, but injuries to key attackers will force Celades’ hand.

Rodrigo Moreno came off the bench in their 1-1 La Liga draw at Alaves at the weekend, and although he is likely to start tonight, he is short of match fitness.

And with top scorer Maxi Gomez sidelined due to foot surgery, the Spanish international is likely to be partnered by veteran forward Kevin Gameiro.

Gasperini’s side go into the game in much better form, following a 7-2 win at Lecce at the weekend, with Duvan Zapta netting a hat trick.

Whilst their preparations have clearly been disrupted by Serie A match postponements and travel restrictions imposed due to the growing threat of Coronavirus in the Lombardy region, Gasperini should have a fully fit squad to call on against the La Liga side.