Santiago Canizares slams Valencia following Atalanta defeat

Former Valencia goal keeper Santiago Canizares has criticised the club for their 8-4 aggregate defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League last 16.

Albert Celades’ side trailed 4-1 from their first leg defeat at the San Siro a fortnight ago, however they overpowered with a 4-3 loss at an empty Estadio Mestalla.

A brace from Kevin Gameiro kept Los Che in the game for the bulk of the return leg, but four goals from Josip Ilicic secured back to back wins for the Italian side.

“It is a real disappointment to concede eight goals in two games,” Canizares told an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser at full time.

“Valencia have failed to compete in either tie.”

“We have lost both games, and these are two severe results.”

Valencia reached the last 16 for the first time since 2013, however poor results have denied them a first quarter final spot since the 2006-07 campaign.

Los Che are currently four points away from the Top Four in La Liga, with Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Getafe and Atletico Madrid all battling for Champions League qualification.

Celades’ side now face Levante at home in league action this weekend, followed by clashes with Real Madrid, Osasuna and Eibar.