Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo out of Manchester City trip

Real Madrid have been dealt a double injury blow with Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo both set to miss their trip to Manchester City with muscular injuries.

A Madrid statement on Tuesday confirmed left-back Marcelo had a thigh injury and it is now widely expected that Ferland Mendy will take his place for the game in Manchester.

A report in Marca states that Courtois is set to join Marcelo on the sidelines with a groin injury and is expected to undergo scans to evaluate the length of the absence.

The Belgian international limped away from the game at Real Betis on Sunday after struggling with a muscular injury.

Courtois left the stadium with a bandage on his thigh and it is said that he has pains in his adductor muscle, with tests now to evaluate the injury.

The former Chelsea shot-stopper has become an increasingly key player for Los Blancos and again was important for his side on Sunday night, with a stop from Nabil Fekir among his highlights.

Should Courtois be unavailable for any length of time it would represent a massive blow for Zinedine Zidane’s side with Alphonse Areola, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, likely to deputise.

The 27-year-old has made 66 first-team appearances since his 2018 switch from Stamford Bridge.