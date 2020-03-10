Real Madrid doubts on Zinedine Zidane and look to Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid are considering approaching out-of-work boss Mauricio Pochettino with doubts on the future of Zinedine Zidane, say Marca.

It comes in the midst of a mini-crisis of results for Los Blancos, who have lost four of their last seven matches in all competitions and have won just once in their last five.

That is a run of results which has seen Madrid crash out of the Copa del Rey and be on the brink of elimination of the Champions League having lost their opening home leg against Manchester City 2-1.

Furthermore, they have lost the leadership of La Liga twice despite a 2-0 El Clasico win over Barcelona and have lost league games at Levante and Real Betis.

The points tally to win La Liga this season is projected to be the lowest since the 2007 campaign and the latest report claims there are multiple doubts over Zidane’s management in the club.

It is said that if Madrid do not add another title to the Spanish Supercopa before the end of this season, that it is ‘very unlikely’ Zidane will remain in his post.

Pochettino – who has been out of work since being dismissed by Tottenham in November – is the number one favourite at the club to replace him, with former Juve boss Max Allegri also suggested.

Zidane’s first spell at the club was remarkable – winning three successive Champions League titles in two-and-a-half years before stepping down in the summer of 2018.

Pochettino was said to have been approached by Madrid before Zidane’s return last year, but the Argentine has now left Tottenham and is in-demand among Europe’s top club, and a report in The Independent recently claimed he was on Madrid’s shortlist.