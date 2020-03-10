Napoli eyeing Real Madrid misfit striker Luka Jovic

Napoli are monitoring the situation of out-of-favour Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to reports in the Italian press.

The 22-year-old joined Los Blancos in a landmark €60m deal last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt but he has started only four league games and has found himself frozen out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Italian outlet Il Mattino now say that Napoli are weighing up a summer move for the striker, with their current forwards Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik both likely to move on.

One link behind Jovic choosing Naples is his agent Fali Ramadani, who represents Napoli trio Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic and Diego Demme, enjoying strong relations with the club.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devasting 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.