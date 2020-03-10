La Liga rule out postponing matches unless government change advice

La Liga president Javier Tebas has ruled out postponing matches unless they receive an update from medical experts on the spread of Coronavirus.

There have been calls from several clubs and the AFE Spanish Players Union to postpone matches altogether if the games are to be played behind closed doors.

It follows on from a La Liga statement earlier on Tuesday that all matches in the nation would be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.

The league is following protocol from the Spanish Council of Sports that all sporting events – both professional and non-professional – be played behind closed doors.

It follows similar measures in Italy (where no sport is now being staged due to a lockdown until early April) and France, while measures are in place across a number of other nations.

However, the AFE have said that they want to see all matches now postponed so that the players are not at risk of infection.

Deportivo La Coruna, Celta de Vigo, Real Zaragoza and Real Oviedo have all released separate club statements to request that all football is postponed until it is safe for fans to attend.

“Professional football is taking advice from the government that has considered it sufficient to play behind closed doors,” Tebas has said, as cited by Cadena Cope. “Competition would only be suspended if the government says so.”

Tebas the tweeted out another statement on behalf of La Liga: “At La Liga we must act with responsibility and in absolute coordination with the public authorities that watch over the health of all citizens. La Liga must also ensure the integrity and economic viability of the competition.”