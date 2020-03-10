Gian Piero Gasperini hails FOUR GOAL Josip Ilicic in Valencia win

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini praised the incredible performance of Josip Ilicic in their 4-3 Champions League last 16 second leg win at Valencia.

The Serie A side headed to an empty Estadio Mestalla with a commanding 4-1 first lead, however they produced another four-goal performance in Spain, with Ilicic scoring all four.

The Slovenian international moved up to 22 goals in all competitions in 2019-20, with two first penalties, and two accomplished finishes in the closing stages.

“Ilicic wanted to come off, but I told him to wait a minute,” according to reports from Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia.

“He does struggle to finish a game if he has work so hard, but he got stronger and stronger as the game went on.”

“It was an incredible performance, and I don’t think too many players have scored four goals in a Champions League game.”

Atalanta now head into the Champions League quarter finals in their debut season in the competition.

However, due to restrictions on travel and game postponements in Serie A could lead to delays for their games in the next round.

As it stands, the quarter final first legs will be played on April 7/8, however it is unlikely Atalanta will be permitted to play the home leg in Italy.

Gasperini declined to comment on the matter at full time, insisting the club would be following the advice of Italian health authorities before deciding on the next steps to take.