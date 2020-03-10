Getafe ‘will not travel to Italy’ for Europa League tie at Inter – president

Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed his side will not travel to Italy for their scheduled Europa League tie at Inter.

It has already been confirmed that the Round of 16 match will be played behind closed doors but the Lombardy region of Italy is the most affected in Europe with the coronavirus.

“Unless this situation change a lot, Getafe will not travel to Italy tomorrow,” Torres told Onda Cero on Tuesday night.

“We have asked UEFA to consider an alternative to playing in Milan. We have asked for help from the Spanish FA too.

“If we have to lose the tie, we’ll lose it. I’m not going to take any kind of risk.”

Getafe are at this stage courtesy of eliminating Dutch champions Ajax in the previous round.

It follows a busy day of breaking news on how leagues will deal with the virus – La Liga president Javier Tebas has ruled out postponing matches unless they receive an update from medical experts on the spread of the disease.

There have been calls from several clubs and the AFE Spanish Players Union to postpone matches altogether if the games are to be played behind closed doors.

It follows on from a La Liga statement earlier on Tuesday that all matches in the nation would be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.

The league is following protocol from the Spanish Council of Sports that all sporting events – both professional and non-professional – be played behind closed doors.

It follows similar measures in Italy (where no sport is now being staged due to a lockdown until early April) and France, while measures are in place across a number of other nations.