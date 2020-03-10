Diego Simeone hopes Champions League clash at Anfield open to fans: ‘It would not be fair on Liverpool’

Atletico de Madrid boss Diego Simeone is hopeful that there are no late calls to play Wednesday night’s Champions League clash at Anfield behind closed doors.

The game is scheduled to be played in England – one of the few Western European nations that has yet to announce that any sporting events will be closed to the public.

There are multiple stadiums this week hosting European matches that will be played behind closed doors, including those at Valencia, Getafe and Sevilla, who are hosting Atalanta, Inter and Roma respectively.

Atleti lead 1-0 from the first leg in the Spanish capital three weeks ago and the tie is on a knife-edge ahead of Wednesday’s second leg in Liverpool.

“I have heard rumours,” Simeone asked, when questioned if the game could be played behind closed doors, as cited by Marca.

“I wish it were played with fans in the stadium. It wouldn’t be fair for Liverpool.

“Commenting on any of the measures would not be fair. The favouritism of playing as a visitor does not go hand in hand with this disease that affects us all. We do not have any right to make decisions.

“They are working on solutions to solve it. We have to do whatever is best for the world.”

It follows on from a La Liga statement earlier on Tuesday that all matches in the nation would be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.

The league is following protocol from the Spanish Council of Sports that all sporting events – both professional and non-professional – be played behind closed doors.

It follows similar measures in Italy (where no sport is now being staged due to a lockdown until early April) and France, while measures are in place across a number of other nations.