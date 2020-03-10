Coronavirus: Spain players union calls for postponement of all La Liga matches

The AFE players union (president David Aganzo is pictured) has called for the postponement of all matches in Spain due to risk of Coronavirus for its members.

It follows on from a La Liga statement earlier on Tuesday that all matches in the nation would be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.

The league is following protocol from the Spanish Council of Sports that all sporting events – both professional and non-professional – be played behind closed doors.

It follows similar measures in Italy (where no sport is now being staged due to a lockdown until early April) and France, while measures are in place across a number of other nations.

However, the AFE have said that they want to see all matches now postponed so that the players are not at risk of infection.

It follows on from a similar statement by Segunda promotion hopefuls Real Zaragoza who said they would rather see matches postponed due to the risk of infection for those involved.