Champions League: Barcelona v Napoli to be played behind closed doors

It has been confirmed that the second leg of Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Napoli will be played behind closed doors at the Camp Nou due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The news follows on from all matches in the Spanish league structures being played behind closed doors for at least the news two weeks, with this news confirmed separately following the advice of local health authorities.

As outlined by Marca, both legs of Sevilla’s Round of 16 Europa League clash against Roma will be played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus – following on from similar developments for Valencia’s and Getafe’s midweek European games – against Atalanta and Inter respectively.

The Barcelona Marathon scheduled for this month has been postponed until October, with the football authorities now said to be waiting further instruction from governments.

By Monday afternoon, Spain had 1,204 confirmed cases of the virus – with 205 new cases being confirmed between 12pm and 6pm, with many more expected to be confirmed on Tuesday.

The Madrid and Vitoria regions have issued orders to close all education centres for 15 days starting on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in a move which affects over 1.5m students.