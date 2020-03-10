Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu critical of coach Eder Sarabia during El Clasico

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has criticised the actions of the club’s assistant coach Eder Sarabia during their recent El Clasico defeat.

A report in Cadena Cope highlights how the expressive condemnation of Sarabia for the players efforts during their defeat at Real Madrid has left them unhappy.

It is said that the players feel that the harsh words and gestures from Quique Setien’s number two were not appropriate and were not something they would respond positively towards.

The footage shows the Barca assistant – who has been a long-term number two for Setien across multiple clubs – condemning the team’s failures and pointing out where they were making mistakes.

He swears multiple times during the footage – which, while unsavoury, is not overly unusual on the sidelines – and expresses a lot of frustration.

“The actions of Sarabia are not those that correspond to a club like Barça,” Bartomeu told reporters on Tuesday, as cited by Marca.

Setien explained to newspaper El Periodico, as cited by Marca: “We apologised to everyone, we cannot behave like that.

“We don’t want to see things like this, we have made a mistake and we should try to avoid something like that happening again.”

Bartomeu also addressed a number of issues and confirmed the closure of the stands for the Champions League clash against Napoli would cost them approximately €6m.

“It is everyone’s problem and money is a secondary factor as health comes first,” Bartomeu added.

“Barcelona will lose around €6m. We are in the middle of a unique situation.”