Barcelona given boost in Luis Suarez knee injury recovery

Barcelona have been given a boost that Luis Suarez will return from a knee injury sooner than expected, according to ESPN Deportes.

The striker – who has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances for the Blaugrana this season – had surgery on his right knee in January and was expected to miss up to four months.

However, he is already said to be able to run on the knee and do some exercise with the ball, and it is anticipated he will be available for selection before May.

It continues that no expected date has been set for the striker although it could be that he is available again for selection sometime around mid-April.

The Uruguayan international celebrated his 33rd birthday in January and his contract at the Camp Nou runs through until June 2021.

It had been thought that Suarez – who is currently recovering from a knee injury and is set to miss at least another month of action, may be coming to the end of his spell with the club.

The striker has netted 190 goals across 268 appearances for the Catalan giants.