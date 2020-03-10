Armenia appoint former Sevilla boss Joaquin Caparros

Former Sevilla boss Joaquin Caparros has been appointed head coach of the Armenian national football team, it has been confirmed.

The 64-year-old has been caretaker boss at the Andalusian club at the end of each of the last two seasons – stepping in for Vincenzo Montella and Pablo Machin respectively.

Armenia are ranked 102nd in the FIFA World Rankings while Caparros has been appointed as boss on a contract until November 30, 2021 – the conclusion of the qualification process for the 2022 World Cup.

The nation have lost each of their last three matches including a staggering 9-1 defeat in Italy last November.

The Armenian FA technical director is Spaniard Gines Melendez which is thought to have been the link between appointing Caparros.

Last month, Armenian news outlet ArmSport were cited by vbetnews.com as reporting that former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari.

Caparros has managed multiple Spanish clubs including Athletic Club Bilbao, Villarreal, Deportivo La Coruna, Real Mallorca, Levante, Granada and Osasuna.