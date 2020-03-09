Valencia look to Almeria striker Darwin Nunez

Valencia have identified Almeria striker and Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez as a summer transfer target, report Super Deporte.

Viewed as one of the rising stars of South American football, the striker was signed by second tier Almeria from Penarol last summer in a landmark €8m transfer.

The 20-year-old has impressed for the promotion-chasing Andalusian club this campaign and he has netted 12 goals in 18 starts in Spain’s second tier.

It is said by the report that officials at the Mestalla believe Nunez would be a suitable strike partner for his fellow countryman Maxi Gomez and there is a belief their styles would complement each other.

Nunez made his international debut following month on 16 October in a 1–1 draw against Peru, scoring his nation’s goal five minutes after appearing as a substitute.

The transfer speculation comes amid uncertain futures for Valencia striker and Spain international Rodrigo Moreno, while Kevin Gameiro has also been linked with a move to French football.