Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid to ‘self-criticise’ after defeat at Real Betis

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos admits his side deserved to be beaten by Real Betis in Sunday night’s La Liga encounter.

Goals from Sidnei and Cristian Tello saw Betis edge out Madrid 2-1 in Seville, with Karim Benzema’s penalty proving to be not enough for the visitors.

“The result is quite fair and we must self-criticise,” Ramos told reporters immediately after the match, as cited by Marca.

“When things do not go to plan that you have worked on all week, it is normal. Betis has played some good football. We have been very intermittent; we showed some good phases but not enough. We should have shown more intensity.

“We did not go crazy with the victory against Barça, now we must not be too sad about this. There is much at stake. If we want to be champions we cannot miss opportunities like this. We must reflect to become strong.”

The defeat continued a worrying run of form for Los Blancos – it was their fourth defeat in seven games in all competitions and they have now won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

It was also a significant result in terms of the title race as it saw Barcelona restore their lead at the top of the division, despite losing El Clasico in the Spanish capital 2-0 last week.

Not only was the result that was disappointing for Madrid on Sunday night but the manner of their performance as they failed to create clear-cut goalscoring opportunities throughout and were second best to Betis – who had won just one of their previous 10 league games going into the tie.