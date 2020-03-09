Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to undergo injury tests

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is struggling with a groin injury and is expected to undergo a scan on Monday.

As a report in Marca clarifies, the Belgian international limped away from the game at Real Betis on Sunday after struggling with a muscular injury.

Courtois left the stadium with a bandage on his thigh and it is said that he has pains in his adductor muscle, with tests now to evaluate the injury.

The former Chelsea shot-stopper has become an increasingly key player for Los Blancos and again was important for his side on Sunday night, with a stop from Nabil Fekir among his highlights.

Should Courtois be unavailable for any length of time it would represent a massive blow for Zinedine Zidane’s side with Alphonse Areola, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, likely to deputise.

The 27-year-old has made 66 first-team appearances since his 2018 switch from Stamford Bridge.