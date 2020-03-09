Rangers and Celtic battle for Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are both keen on signing Atletico de Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme this summer, report Marca.

The teenager has starred for the club’s youth side and was particularly impressive against Rangers in a UEFA match last month.

The fresh interest comes among the Spanish club being keen to tie Riquelme down to a new contract due to the €30m release clause in his contract and growing interest from other clubs.

It is now said that a move to Glasgow could be on the cards and although the likely nature of any deal is not mentioned by the reports, a loan move would appear to be most probable.

There is also said to be interest from other European clubs with England and the Netherlands linked, while Hoffenheim are also said to have enquired.

Riquelme made his first team – and La Liga – debut for Atleti in September earlier this season, coming on as a late substitute for Thomas Lemar in a 3–2 home victory over Eibar.