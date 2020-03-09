La Liga considering playing matches behind closed doors due to Coronavirus

La Liga is preparing itself for the scenario of playing matches behind closed doors this weekend due to the Coronavirus, report Cadena Cope.

It follows on from a report from the Spanish radio station which claimed the league was in contact with all autonomous governments within regions in the nation before making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

As outlined by Marca, both legs of Sevilla’s Round of 16 Europa League clash against Roma will be played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus – following on from similar developments for Valencia’s and Getafe’s midweek European games – against Atalanta and Inter respectively.

Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu reported earlier in the day that Barcelona’s return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with Napoli at the Camp Nou was likely to be played behind closed doors.

The report highlights how the Barcelona Marathon scheduled for this month has been postponed until October, with the football authorities now said to be waiting further instruction from governments.

Spain has now had 1,204 confirmed cases of the virus – with 205 new cases being confirmed between 12pm and 6pm on Monday.

The Madrid and Vitoria regions have issued orders to close all education centres for 15 days starting on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in a move which affects over 1.5m students.