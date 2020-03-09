Coronavirus: Sevilla v Roma in Europa League to be played behind closed doors

It has been confirmed that both legs of Sevilla’s Round of 16 Europa League clash against Roma will be played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus.

As outlined by Marca, the second leg of the tie in Rome was always due to be played without fans but the confirmation that the game in Seville would be played in front of empty stands was confirmed on Monday.

The decision was taken following the advice of local medical authorities and comes despite 600 fans of Roma having already booked tickets for the game.

Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu reported earlier in the day that Barcelona’s return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with Napoli at the Camp Nou was likely to be played behind closed doors.

The report highlights how the Barcelona Marathon scheduled for this month has been postponed until October, with the football authorities now said to be waiting further instruction from governments.

It has already been confirmed that the second leg of Valencia’s Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atalanta will be played behind closed doors.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a spate of sporting events across Europe being cancelled including a number of Serie A matches, with northern Italy the worst hit area in Europe – there are 463 deaths and over 9,000 cases.