Coronavirus: Barcelona v Napoli in Champions League to be played behind closed doors

The return leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash between Barcelona and Napoli could be played behind closed doors.

The game is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 18 at the Camp Nou but Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu highlights how authorities may step in to prevent fans from attending the fixture.

It claims that the Generalitat de Catalunya will declare that the general public will not be able to access the fixture due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

The report highlights how the Barcelona Marathon scheduled for this month has been postponed until October, with the football authorities now said to be waiting further instruction from governments.

It has already been confirmed that the second leg of Valencia’s Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atalanta will be played behind closed doors.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a spate of sporting events across Europe being cancelled including a number of Serie A matches, with northern Italy the worst hit area in Europe – there are 366 deaths and over 6,000 cases.