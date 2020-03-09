Atletico Madrid monitor Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic

Atletico de Madrid remain interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to reports in the Spanish press.

The 31-year-old has three months left on his Old Trafford contract (although the club have an option to renew for a further year) and is said by fichajes.net to be on Atleti’s radar.

It had been widely suggested that the Serbian midfielder could exit United in January but has enjoyed a sharp upturn in fortunes at the club in recent times.

Nine of his 11 Premier League starts this season have come in the past 10 weeks in a run which has coincided with United’s best form of the campaign.

Matic has made 28 first-team outings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this term and is said to have the exact qualities that Diego Simeone is hopeful of adding to his ranks this coming summer.

For now it would appear that United hold all the cards on the experienced midfielder’s future but Los Rojiblancos continue to loom in the background.