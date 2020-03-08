(VIDEO) Cristian Tello scores to put Betis 2-1 up against Real Madrid

Cristian Tello came off the bench for Real Betis to put his team 2-1 ahead against Real Madrid.

Tello had only been on the pitch a few minutes when he ran through the Real Madrid defence after a neat through ball.

Faced with Madrid’s Belgium international goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, Tello slotted coolly into the bottom right corner to send the Estadio Benito Villamarín wild!

After an even first half, Real Betis have really taken the initiative in the second had and are good value for the lead.

💚⚪ Cristian Tello looks to have won it for Betis! 😬 After their El Clasico success last week, this could be a nightmare for Madrid pic.twitter.com/6ysFeiQRrS — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 8, 2020

Of course, Cristian Tello will be remembered by Barcelona fans who will be watching tonight’s game hoping that Real Betis secure their first win in seven games.

After Barcelona’s win against Real Sociedad last night, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid would have been hoping for a victory tonight and a return to the top of the La Liga table.

However, after Tello’s 82nd minute goal it will be very hard for Madrid to secure the victory now.