Real Madrid suffer La Liga title blow with Real Betis defeat

Real Madrid have missed the chance to return to the top of the La Liga table, after slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were unable to find a second half winner after Karim Benzema equalised Sidnei’s first half opener, with Cristian Tello coming off the bench to bury a late winner

Los Blancos now stay in second place, two points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Real Betis had the better chances in the opening stages, as Loren Moron wasted an excellent early chance.

The home side should have taken the lead on the half hour mark, after some pinball in the Real Madrid box.

However, former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra somehow managed to head over the bar from two yards out.

Rubi’s side pushed on from there, as Sergio Canales forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois, before Sidnei rocketed them in front on 39 minutes.

But the Brazilian defender turned into villain just before the break, as he hauled down Marcelo, and Benzema fired home from the spot.

The hosts looked to hit back straight after the restart, as Joaquin rounded Courtois, but Luka Modric got back to clear off the line.

The visitors pushed hard for a winner in the closing stages, as Modric’s long rage effort was parried to Vinicius Junior, but the teenager skewed the rebound off the bar.

And Zidane’s side had an even better chance on 76 minutes, as Joel Robles showed excellent reflexes to tip Ferland Mendy’s shot onto the bar.

With title challengers unable to convert their chances, Real Betis punished them in dramatic fashion on 82 minutes, as Tello capitalised on a mistake at the back, to tuck past Courtois.