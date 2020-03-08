Napoli keen on Real Madrid star Luka Jovic

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly considering a possible summer move for Real Madrid forgotten striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbian international has barely featured for Zinedine Zidane’s side in his debut La Liga season, following a €60M move from Eintracht Frankfurt less than 12 months ago.

According to reports in Diario AS, the Italian side are monitoring Jovic’s situation in Madrid, and could look to take advantage of his lack of playing time under Zidane.

Current Napoli stars Jose Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik are both likely to leave on free transfers this summer, and Gennaro Gattuso will on the hunt for replacements.

Napoli are also hoping to utilise the link of Jovic’s agent, Fali Ramadani, who also represents Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic and Diego Demme.

Jovic has started just four league games so far this season, with two goals scored in all competitions.

Real Madrid are yet to indicate whether or not they would be open to selling the 22-year old, but they could be open to it, if a buy back clause is included in the deal.